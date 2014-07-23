Nagpur, July 23 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor because of heavy rains since
last three days. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No
trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of weak trend in
Malaysian palm and American soya digam prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak
supply from local crushing plants because of rains.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted
weak on poor demand from local crushing plants. Poor quality arrival, no takers to
soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also affected prices in thin trading activity because of rains, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 36,500-41,700 36,500-42,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 36,600-41,800 36,600-42,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,000-40,600
Amravati 100 33,500-39,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,700-41,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 33,500-40,900
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,100, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 42,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000,
Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 760 770
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 646 646
Cottonseed refined 678 678
Cottonseed solvent 659 659
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 686
Soyoil Solvent 645 645
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 699 699
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
696 696
JALNA
Soyoil refined
701 701
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 699
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704,
Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 702, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,700-37,200 36,500-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600
Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400,
Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.7 degree Celsius (69.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 140.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Intermittent rains would occur, times heavy. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 25 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
