Nagpur, July 23 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor because of heavy rains since last three days. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of weak trend in Malaysian palm and American soya digam prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher here on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants because of rains. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) quoted weak on poor demand from local crushing plants. Poor quality arrival, no takers to soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected prices in thin trading activity because of rains, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 36,500-41,700 36,500-42,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 36,600-41,800 36,600-42,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,500-43,000 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,000-40,600 Amravati 100 33,500-39,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,700-41,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,500-40,900 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,100, Hingoli - 41,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,500, Malkapur - 42,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 41,000, Washim - 41,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 760 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 646 646 Cottonseed refined 678 678 Cottonseed solvent 659 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 702, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,700-37,200 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600 Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.7 degree Celsius (69.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 140.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Intermittent rains would occur, times heavy. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)