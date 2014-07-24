Nagpur, July 24 Barring a notable rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally producing regions because of weak monsoon also boosted prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-42,000 33,200-41,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-42,100 33,300-41,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 41,500-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,000-41,600 Amravati 100 33,500-40,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,900-41,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,000-42,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,500, Hingoli - 42,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,500, Malkapur - 42,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 42,900, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 760 770 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 646 646 Cottonseed refined 678 678 Cottonseed solvent 659 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 699 699 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 696 696 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 701 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 699 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 706, Chalisgaon - 708, Pachora - 705, Parbhani - 704, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 702, Supa - 705, Sangli - 707. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,700-37,200 36,700-37,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,600 Akola -36,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,300, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 35,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,200 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.2 degree Celsius (68.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Intermittent rains would occur, times heavy. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)