Nagpur, July 25 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped notably. Fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect fresh fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. Healthy rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down this variety of oilseed here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,500-41,000 33,500-41,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,600-41,100 33,600-41,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 41,500-42,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-41,000 Amravati 100 33,200-40,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,200-41,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,800-41,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,900, Hingoli - 42,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,000, Malkapur - 41,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 42,200, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,800-3,000 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 687 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 647 651 Cottonseed refined 670 680 Cottonseed solvent 650 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 688 Soyoil Solvent 644 648 Cottonseed refined 670 678 Cottonseed solvent 650 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 687 Soyoil Solvent 645 647 Cottonseed refined oil 673 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 651 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 698 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 697 JALNA Soyoil refined 696 700 NANDED Soyoil refined 694 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 701, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 699, Koosnoor - 696, Solapur - 697, Supa - 700, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,000-38,400 37,500-37,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,200 Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 39,900 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)