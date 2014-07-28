Nagpur, July 28 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because of closure of overseas oil market on the occasion Ramzan Eid, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-40,500 33,600-41,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-40,600 33,700-41,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-41,000 Amravati 100 33,300-40,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,900-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 42,200, Malkapur - 41,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 42,200, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 691 691 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 651 651 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 684 Soyoil Solvent 644 644 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined oil 673 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651 DHULIA Soyoil refined 694 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 691 JALNA Soyoil refined 696 696 NANDED Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 701, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 703, Pachora - 700, Parbhani - 699, Koosnoor - 696, Solapur - 697, Supa - 700, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 38,100-38,500 38,000-38,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300 Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 6.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Ramzan Eid.