Nagpur, July 30 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Fresh rise in international edible oil
market also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today move down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by
stockists at higher level.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply
from producing regions. Fresh fall in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and weak trend in overseas soyabean prices also affected sentiment
in weak trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 33,000-40,000 33,000-40,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 33,100-40,100 33,100-40,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 33,000-40,800
Amravati 100 33,600-40,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,500-40,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 32,900-41,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,600,
Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 690
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 651
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 687 684
Soyoil Solvent 647 644
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 688 685
Soyoil Solvent 648 645
Cottonseed refined oil 673 673
Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 694
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
694 692
JALNA
Soyoil refined
699 694
NANDED
Soyoil refined 697 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703,
Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 706, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 701,
Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 704, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,800-38,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300
Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800,
Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 67 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
