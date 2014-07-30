Nagpur, July 30 Barring a rise in Soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed Soyabean oil prices up. Fresh rise in international edible oil market also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today move down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and weak trend in overseas soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-40,000 33,000-40,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-40,100 33,100-40,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-40,800 Amravati 100 33,600-40,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,900-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,600, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 690 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 651 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 684 Soyoil Solvent 647 644 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 685 Soyoil Solvent 648 645 Cottonseed refined oil 673 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 694 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 694 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 706, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 704, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,800-38,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300 Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 92 per cent, lowest - 67 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *