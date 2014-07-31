Nagpur, July 31 There was negligible change in the edible oil pattern of trading in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as prices hovered around last levels in absence of any worthwhile moving factors. Restricted arrivals against sporadic demand mainly kept major oil prices unaltered. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak trend in Madhya Pradesh oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-40,100 33,400-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-40,200 33,500-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,000-40,900 Amravati 100 33,600-40,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-40,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,300-41,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,000, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,600, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 653 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,635 2,635 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 644 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 645 Cottonseed refined oil 673 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 706, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 704, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300 Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (89.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 69 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Nagpanchami. * * * *