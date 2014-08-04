Nagpur, Aug 2 Barring a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Strong rally in producing regions because of poor crop position in producing regions also boosted prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, weak monsoon in this season in Vidarbha and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-40,000 34,400-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-40,100 34,500-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 34,400-40,200 Amravati 100 34,000-39,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,900-40,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,300-41,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,600, Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 653 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 687 687 Soyoil Solvent 647 644 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 688 688 Soyoil Solvent 648 645 Cottonseed refined oil 673 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651 DHULIA Soyoil refined 697 697 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 694 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 699 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703, Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 706, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 701, Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 704, Sangli - 704. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300 Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *