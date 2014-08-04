Nagpur, Aug 2 Barring a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. Strong rally in producing regions because
of poor crop position in producing regions also boosted prices, sources said Saturday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from
producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices, weak monsoon in
this season in Vidarbha and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-40,000 34,400-40,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-40,100 34,500-40,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 42,000-42,500 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 34,400-40,200
Amravati 100 34,000-39,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,900-40,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,300-41,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 42,200, Hingoli - 42,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,600,
Washim - 41,900, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 693
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 653
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,650 2,650
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 687 687
Soyoil Solvent 647 644
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 688 688
Soyoil Solvent 648 645
Cottonseed refined oil 673 673
Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 697 697
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
694 694
JALNA
Soyoil refined
699 699
NANDED
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 703,
Baramati - 701, Chalisgaon - 706, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 701,
Koosnoor - 699, Solapur - 702, Supa - 704, Sangli - 704.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300
Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800,
Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *