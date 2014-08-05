Nagpur, Aug 5 Barring a record rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut KP oil prices up. Strong rally in coconut producing regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further hike in coconut KP oil as supply reported thin. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, weak trend in overseas soyabean oil prices, easy condition on NCDEX and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-39,000 35,000-39,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 35,100-39,100 35,100-39,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 42,000-42,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,600-39,100 Amravati 100 34,000-39,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 34,700-39,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,100-39,600 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,300, Washim - 42,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 652 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,725 2,670 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil Solvent 645 645 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil Solvent 646 646 Cottonseed refined oil 673 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651 DHULIA Soyoil refined 695 695 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 692 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 697 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702, Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 700, Supa - 702, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300 Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800, Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.7 mm FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *