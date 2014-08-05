Nagpur, Aug 5 Barring a record rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut KP oil prices up. Strong rally in coconut producing
regions also boosted sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed and castor ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further hike in coconut KP oil as supply reported thin.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean
oil & soymeal, weak trend in overseas soyabean oil prices, easy condition on NCDEX
and poor quality arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-39,000 35,000-39,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 35,100-39,100 35,100-39,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 41,500-42,000 42,000-42,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 34,600-39,100
Amravati 100 34,000-39,400
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 34,700-39,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 34,100-39,600
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,300,
Washim - 42,300, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 692 692
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 652 652
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 740 740
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,400
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,725 2,670
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil Solvent 645 645
Cottonseed refined 670 670
Cottonseed solvent 650 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 686 686
Soyoil Solvent 646 646
Cottonseed refined oil 673 673
Cottonseed solvent oil 651 651
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 695 695
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
692 692
JALNA
Soyoil refined
697 697
NANDED
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 702,
Baramati - 700, Chalisgaon - 705, Pachora - 702, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 700, Supa - 702, Sangli - 702.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,500-38,000 37,500-38,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 38,300
Akola -38,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,800, Hingoli - 38,800,
Jalna - 38,900, Koosnoor - 38,900, Latur - 39,000, Nanded - 39,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 40,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 3.7 mm
FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
