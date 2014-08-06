Nagpur, Aug 6 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped notably. Easy condition in American soya digam prices, fresh fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices because of good overseas oil arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international overseas market also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid weak trend in overseas soyabean prices. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil prices, downward trend on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,500 34,000-39,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-39,600 34,100-39,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,600-41,000 41,000-41,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 34,300-39,000 Amravati 100 34,000-39,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,700-39,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,100-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,000, Hingoli - 41,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,300, Washim - 42,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 685 689 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 645 650 Cottonseed refined 660 670 Cottonseed solvent 640 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,725 2,725 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 680 683 Soyoil Solvent 640 645 Cottonseed refined 660 666 Cottonseed solvent 640 645 AKOLA Soyoil refined 681 686 Soyoil Solvent 641 646 Cottonseed refined oil 665 669 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 648 DHULIA Soyoil refined 688 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 692 JALNA Soyoil refined 690 693 NANDED Soyoil refined 691 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 695, Baramati - 693, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 695, Parbhani - 692, Koosnoor - 691, Solapur - 694, Supa - 697, Sangli - 697. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,400-37,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,800 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,500, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 48,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 12.2 mm FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)