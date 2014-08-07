Nagpur, Aug 7 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also said to be the reasons for easy condition in soyabean, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,000 34,000-39,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-39,100 34,100-39,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,600-41,000 40,600-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,900-39,100 Amravati 100 34,100-39,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,700-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 34,000-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,300, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 683 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 640 Cottonseed refined 650 660 Cottonseed solvent 630 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,725 2,725 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 680 Soyoil Solvent 635 641 Cottonseed refined 650 660 Cottonseed solvent 630 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 682 Soyoil Solvent 636 640 Cottonseed refined oil 655 661 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 641 DHULIA Soyoil refined 682 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 690 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 688 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 689, Baramati - 686, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 688, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 690, Supa - 692, Sangli - 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,000-37,500 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,800 Akola -37,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,100, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,500, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 48,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 98 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)