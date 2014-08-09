Nagpur, Aug 9 Coconut KP oil today touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Unseasonal rains in the month of March and April in Southern states of the country which affected production and festival season in Maharashtra where the demand of coconut is high also influenced oil prices. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut KP oils also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oils quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect sharp rise in coconut oils here as supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased buying support from local traders amid thin supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased supply from producing belts also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-39,000 33,500-39,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-39,100 33,600-40,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,600-41,000 40,600-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,400-39,100 Amravati 100 34,000-39,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,800-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,500-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 41,100, Hingoli - 41,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,200, Malkapur - 41,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 41,300, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 677 677 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 633 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 810 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,360 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 740 740 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,735 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 635 635 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 682 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 684 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 686 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 689, Baramati - 686, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 691, Parbhani - 688, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 690, Supa - 692, Sangli - 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 37,200-37,700 37,000-37,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,900 Akola -37,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,900, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - 38,400, Koosnoor - 38,500, Latur - 38,500, Nanded - 38,500, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 48,800 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *