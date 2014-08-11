Nagpur, Aug 11 Major edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends
in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam
reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible
oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit-
taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition on NCDEX also affected
sentiment in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
suffered heavily here on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil last four trading
sessions, easy condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi
also affected soyabean prices here, according to sources
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-39,000 31,200-39,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-39,100 31,300-39,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,600-41,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,400-39,100
Amravati 100 31,000-39,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,800-39,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 32,500-38,800
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 40,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,700,
Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 674 677
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 634 636
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 810
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,360
Sunflower oil refined 730 740
Linseed oil 770 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 672 675
Soyoil Solvent 632 635
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 676
Soyoil Solvent 631 636
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 680 682
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
682 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined
679 681
NANDED
Soyoil refined 680 684
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685,
Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 687, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 684,
Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 686, Supa - 688, Sangli - 689.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,900-37,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,500
Akola -37,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,900,
Jalna - 38,000, Koosnoor - 37,900, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 38,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a..
Rainfall : 8.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *