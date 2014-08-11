Nagpur, Aug 11 Major edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily here on poor demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak trend in soyabean oil last four trading sessions, easy condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected soyabean prices here, according to sources Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-39,000 31,200-39,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-39,100 31,300-39,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,600-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-39,100 Amravati 100 31,000-39,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,800-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,500-38,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,100, Hingoli - 40,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,700, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 674 677 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 634 636 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 810 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,360 Sunflower oil refined 730 740 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 675 Soyoil Solvent 632 635 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 676 Soyoil Solvent 631 636 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 682 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 682 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 679 681 NANDED Soyoil refined 680 684 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 687, Pachora - 688, Parbhani - 684, Koosnoor - 682, Solapur - 686, Supa - 688, Sangli - 689. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,500-37,000 36,900-37,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,500 Akola -37,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,700, Hingoli - 37,900, Jalna - 38,000, Koosnoor - 37,900, Latur - 38,100, Nanded - 38,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 38,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,400 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : 8.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *