Nagpur, Aug 12 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition American soya digam prices and
downward trend in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid
release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
recovered handsomely on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions. No sign of monsoon revival in all over Vidarbha, notable
rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated demand from South-based plants
also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 34,000-39,000 33,000-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 34,100-39,100 33,100-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,600-41,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 33,400-39,100
Amravati 100 33,000-39,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 33,800-39,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 100 33,500-38,700
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,000, Hingoli - 40,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,600,
Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 671 674
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 631 634
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 670 672
Soyoil Solvent 630 632
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 671 674
Soyoil Solvent 629 633
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 678 680
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
679 680
JALNA
Soyoil refined
676 679
NANDED
Soyoil refined 677 682
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682,
Baramati - 679, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 681,
Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 683, Supa - 685, Sangli - 686.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,500-37,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,000
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,400,
Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,000
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a..
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
