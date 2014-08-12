Nagpur, Aug 12 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition American soya digam prices and downward trend in Malaysian palm oil also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from South-based traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered handsomely on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. No sign of monsoon revival in all over Vidarbha, notable rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,000 33,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-39,100 33,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,600-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 33,400-39,100 Amravati 100 33,000-39,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,800-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,500-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 40,000, Hingoli - 40,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 41,000, Malkapur - 41,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,600, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 671 674 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 631 634 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 672 Soyoil Solvent 630 632 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 671 674 Soyoil Solvent 629 633 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 678 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 679 680 JALNA Soyoil refined 676 679 NANDED Soyoil refined 677 682 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 679, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 681, Koosnoor - 679, Solapur - 683, Supa - 685, Sangli - 686. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,500-37,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,000 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *