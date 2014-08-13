Nagpur, Aug 13 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static here in weak trading activity and traders adopted wait and watch move. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil because of good supply from local crushing plants. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 672 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 629 631 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 668 670 Soyoil Solvent 628 630 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 669 671 Soyoil Solvent 628 629 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 676 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 679 JALNA Soyoil refined 675 677 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 678 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 681, Baramati - 678, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 680, Koosnoor - 678, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 685. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,000 Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,400, Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,000 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : 1.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: APMC soyabean and foodgrain brokers association today organised Shiv Shankar Poojan and various religious functions in APMC premises. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially open but there is no auctions of soyabean or foodgrain items.