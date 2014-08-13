Nagpur, Aug 13 The slide in soyabean oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as
Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil
and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor
and coconut KP oils quoted static here in weak trading activity and traders adopted
wait and watch move.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean oil because of good supply from local
crushing plants.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in
ready position.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 672
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 629 631
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350
Sunflower oil refined 730 730
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 668 670
Soyoil Solvent 628 630
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 669 671
Soyoil Solvent 628 629
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 676 679
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
678 679
JALNA
Soyoil refined
675 677
NANDED
Soyoil refined 676 678
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 681,
Baramati - 678, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 684, Parbhani - 680,
Koosnoor - 678, Solapur - 682, Supa - 684, Sangli - 685.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 36,000-36,500 36,000-36,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 37,000
Akola -36,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,200, Hingoli - 37,400,
Jalna - 37,500, Koosnoor - 37,400, Latur - 37,600, Nanded - 37,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 37,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 38,000
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.2 degree Celsius (75.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a..
Rainfall : 1.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
ATTN: APMC soyabean and foodgrain brokers association today organised Shiv Shankar Poojan and
various religious functions in APMC premises. Therefore, Nagpur APMC is officially open but
there is no auctions of soyabean or foodgrain items.