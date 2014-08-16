Nagpur, Aug 16 Soyabean oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as palm oil dropped in Malaysia amid forecasts for higher production this season and on speculations that an improving supplies of vegetable oils ease prices. Easy condition in overseas oil prices also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weaktrading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid restricted arrival from producing regions. Notable rise in overseas soyabean prices, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and poor monsoon in Vidarbha also activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 34,000-39,900 34,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 34,100-40,000 34,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 40,500-41,000 40,600-41,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 33,500-39,000 Amravati 100 33,700-38,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 33,500-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 33,800-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,200, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 39,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 40,000, Washim - 42,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,200-4,500 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 669 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 730 730 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,800 2,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 668 Soyoil Solvent 624 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 665 669 Soyoil Solvent 625 628 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 672 674 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 679 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 674 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676, Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 676, Koosnoor - 674, Solapur - 678, Supa - 680, Sangli - 680. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,500 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,100, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed on Monday, on the occasion of Pateti, Parsi New Year.