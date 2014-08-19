Nagpur, Aug 19 In range-bound trade, soyabean, sunflower and rapeseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil fell by about two dollar per tonne in a day. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in weaktrading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and sunflower oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Fresh fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and good arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-39,000 33,000-39,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-39,100 33,100-39,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,200-38,600 Amravati 100 31,700-38,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-38,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,300-38,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,000, Hingoli - 39,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,900, Malkapur - 39,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,500, Washim - 39,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 20 9,000-9,300 7,200-7,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 626 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 800 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 710 730 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,825 2,825 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 665 Soyoil Solvent 620 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 664 Soyoil Solvent 621 624 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 666 670 JALNA Soyoil refined 668 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 673 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 672, Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 671, Solapur - 673, Supa - 673, Sangli - 674. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,500 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,100, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.7 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 56 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *