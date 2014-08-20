Nagpur, Aug 20 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, sunflower refined and castor oil prices today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in major edible oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Fresh in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported fresh fall on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Weak trend in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 33,000-37,800 33,000-38,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 33,100-37,900 33,100-38,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,500-38,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 32,800-37,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,100, Hingoli - 39,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,500, Malkapur - 39,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,000, Washim - 38,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 659 662 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 619 622 Cottonseed refined 645 650 Cottonseed solvent 625 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 800 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 700 710 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,380 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,825 2,825 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 657 661 Soyoil Solvent 617 622 Cottonseed refined 645 648 Cottonseed solvent 624 616 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 662 Soyoil Solvent 618 620 Cottonseed refined oil 651 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 666 668 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 663 667 JALNA Soyoil refined 665 666 NANDED Soyoil refined 667 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669, Baramati - 666, Chalisgaon - 669, Pachora - 671, Parbhani - 671, Koosnoor - 669, Solapur - 671, Supa - 673, Sangli - 673. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,400-35,900 35,500-36,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,500 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,100, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (96.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *