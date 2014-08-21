Nagpur, Aug 21 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak Indian rupee against dollar. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment. Poor monsoon in all over the region activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-38,600 31,000-38,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,100-38,700 31,100-38,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 40,000-40,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,500-38,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha n.a. n.a. Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 100 31,300-37,800 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 38,000, Hingoli - 38,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 38,400, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 38,800, Washim - 38,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,000-9,300 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 653 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 613 618 Cottonseed refined 640 645 Cottonseed solvent 620 624 Groundnut oil (loose) 790 790 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,350 1,350 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,825 2,825 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 653 656 Soyoil Solvent 612 618 Cottonseed refined 641 645 Cottonseed solvent 621 623 AKOLA Soyoil refined 652 657 Soyoil Solvent 612 616 Cottonseed refined oil 651 654 Cottonseed solvent oil 631 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 662 666 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 661 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 665 NANDED Soyoil refined 664 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 662, Chalisgaon - 665, Pachora - 666, Parbhani - 667, Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 666, Supa - 667, Sangli - 669. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,400-35,900 35,400-35,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 36,500 Akola -35,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,600, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - 36,100, Koosnoor - 36,600, Latur - 37,200, Nanded - 37,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 37,500 Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 91 per cent, lowest - 61 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *