Nagpur, Oct 25 In range-bound trade, soyabean and rapeseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh rapeseed oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in rapeseed oil here because of reports of good rapeseed crop in this season. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 651 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 611 614 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 670 670 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,770 2,770 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil Solvent 607 607 Cottonseed refined 642 642 Cottonseed solvent 622 622 AKOLA Soyoil refined 649 649 Soyoil Solvent 609 609 Cottonseed refined oil 638 638 Cottonseed solvent oil 618 618 DHULIA Soyoil refined 659 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 659 659 JALNA Soyoil refined 660 560 NANDED Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 660, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 661, Parbhani - 660, Koosnoor - 663, Solapur - 660, Supa - 664, Sangli - 664. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,000-27,500 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,000 Akola -27,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 27,700, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 28,000, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (70.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains of thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of Diwali Bhaju-Bij.