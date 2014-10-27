Nagpur, Oct 27 Major edible oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today reported down here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Only groundnut refined, sunflower refined and linseed oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid good supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-31,500 28,800-31,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-31,600 28,900-32,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,000-31,200 Amravati 200 27,500-31,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,200-30,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 31,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - n.a., Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 651 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 610 Cottonseed refined 630 640 Cottonseed solvent 610 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,350 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,750 2,770 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 647 Soyoil Solvent 604 607 Cottonseed refined 632 640 Cottonseed solvent 612 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 643 646 Soyoil Solvent 604 608 Cottonseed refined oil 635 638 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 618 DHULIA Soyoil refined 655 659 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 655 657 JALNA Soyoil refined 651 556 NANDED Soyoil refined 653 658 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 652, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 658, Parbhani - 660, Koosnoor - 657, Solapur - 660 Supa - 658, Sangli - 668. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,000-27,500 27,000-27,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,000 Akola -27,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 27,700, Jalna - 28,000, Koosnoor - 28,000, Latur - 28,200, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.1 degree Celsius (79.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.4 degree Celsius (63.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *