Nagpur, Oct 28 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil climbed in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined also reported strong here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today moved down here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on renewed buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also helped to push up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,000 28,000-31,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,100 28,100-31,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 31,700-32,000 31,700-32,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 27,400-31,500 Amravati 400 27,500-31,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 27,400-31,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,000, Hingoli - 31,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,300, Malkapur - 32,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 31,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 652 646 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 612 607 Cottonseed refined 640 635 Cottonseed solvent 620 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 690 680 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,750 2,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 650 647 Soyoil Solvent 610 607 Cottonseed refined 637 633 Cottonseed solvent 617 614 AKOLA Soyoil refined 649 644 Soyoil Solvent 609 604 Cottonseed refined oil 640 638 Cottonseed solvent oil 620 616 DHULIA Soyoil refined 660 657 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 659 655 JALNA Soyoil refined 662 558 NANDED Soyoil refined 659 655 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 65459, Pachora - 662, Parbhani - 663, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 663, Supa - 662, Sangli - 665. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-27,000 27,000-27,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola -26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,600, Hingoli - 27,300, Jalna - 27,500, Koosnoor - 27,600, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *