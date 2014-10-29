Nagpur, Oct 29 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices rose up notably. Healthy rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Sunflower refined also reported strong here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in limited deals in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up here on increased buying support from local crushing plants and thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,800 28,000-32,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,900 28,100-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 27,800-32,500 Amravati 300 27,800-31,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 28,000-32,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 654 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 615 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 690 690 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 657 653 Soyoil Solvent 617 612 Cottonseed refined 637 637 Cottonseed solvent 617 617 AKOLA Soyoil refined 655 650 Soyoil Solvent 615 609 Cottonseed refined oil 640 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620 DHULIA Soyoil refined 668 663 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 665 661 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 665 NANDED Soyoil refined 666 661 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 667, Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 669, Pachora - 670, Parbhani - 673, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 668, Supa - 668, Sangli - 674. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-27,000 26,500-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola -26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,600, Hingoli - 27,300, Jalna - 27,500, Koosnoor - 27,600, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *