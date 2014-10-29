Nagpur, Oct 29 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam and Malaysian palm oil prices rose up notably.
Healthy rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices,
sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Sunflower refined also reported strong here on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady in limited deals in weak trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed
up here on increased buying support from local crushing plants and thin supply from
producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported
demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-32,800 28,000-32,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-32,900 28,100-32,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 27,800-32,500
Amravati 300 27,800-31,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 28,000-32,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,000, Hingoli - 32,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,300, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 32,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 654
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 615
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 690 690
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 657 653
Soyoil Solvent 617 612
Cottonseed refined 637 637
Cottonseed solvent 617 617
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 655 650
Soyoil Solvent 615 609
Cottonseed refined oil 640 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 668 663
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
665 661
JALNA
Soyoil refined
669 665
NANDED
Soyoil refined 666 661
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 667,
Baramati - 669, Chalisgaon - 669, Pachora - 670, Parbhani - 673,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 668, Supa - 668, Sangli - 674.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-27,000 26,500-27,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500
Akola -26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,600, Hingoli - 27,300,
Jalna - 27,500, Koosnoor - 27,600, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 28,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *