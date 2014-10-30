Nagpur, Oct 30 Major edible oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend in American soya digam prices, healthy hike on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, sunflower refined and linseed oil today zoomed up here on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Restricted overseas oil arrival also pushed up prices. * Groundnut refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported nearly steady on subdued demand from local traders. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also helped to push up prices. About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,700 28,000-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,800 28,100-32,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,800-32,800 Amravati 500 27,600-32,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 500 27,900-32,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,200, Hingoli - 32,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 33,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 661 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 622 Cottonseed refined 645 640 Cottonseed solvent 625 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 690 Linseed oil 810 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 665 659 Soyoil Solvent 625 619 Cottonseed refined 645 639 Cottonseed solvent 625 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 666 658 Soyoil Solvent 626 612 Cottonseed refined oil 647 640 Cottonseed solvent oil 627 620 DHULIA Soyoil refined 676 670 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 675 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 678 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 677, Baramati - 679, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 681, Koosnoor - 678, Solapur - 680, Supa - 676, Sangli - 679. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,500-27,000 26,500-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,500 Akola -26,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,600, Hingoli - 27,300, Jalna - 27,500, Koosnoor - 27,600, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.6 degree Celsius (90.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.1 degree Celsius (60.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *