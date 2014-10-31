Nagpur, Oct 31 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-34,100 29,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-34,200 29,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,200-33,700 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 28,500-33,300 Amravati 200 28,000-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 27,900-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 667 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 626 Cottonseed refined 640 645 Cottonseed solvent 620 625 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 665 Soyoil Solvent 620 624 Cottonseed refined 640 643 Cottonseed solvent 620 623 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 665 Soyoil Solvent 619 624 Cottonseed refined oil 642 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 622 624 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 676 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 669 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670, Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 674, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 671, Supa - 673, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,800 26,500-27,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300 Akola -26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,400, Hingoli - 27,100, Jalna - 27,500, Koosnoor - 27,600, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 28,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *