Nagpur, Oct 31 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices suffered heavily at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing
levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and
American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oils quoted static in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid increased supply
from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
firmed up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, weak arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi
and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices.
About 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-34,100 29,000-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-34,200 29,100-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,200-33,700 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 400 28,500-33,300
Amravati 200 28,000-33,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 27,900-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 667
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 622 626
Cottonseed refined 640 645
Cottonseed solvent 620 625
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 665
Soyoil Solvent 620 624
Cottonseed refined 640 643
Cottonseed solvent 620 623
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 665
Soyoil Solvent 619 624
Cottonseed refined oil 642 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 622 624
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 670 676
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
668 671
JALNA
Soyoil refined
671 675
NANDED
Soyoil refined 669 675
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 670,
Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 674,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 671, Supa - 673, Sangli - 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 26,300-26,800 26,500-27,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 27,300
Akola -26,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 27,400, Hingoli - 27,100,
Jalna - 27,500, Koosnoor - 27,600, Latur - 28,000, Nanded - 28,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 17 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *