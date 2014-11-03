Nagpur, Nov 3 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity.
Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand
from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment,
adopting `wait and watch' move because notable hike in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready
position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin arrival from
producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,600 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-34,150 29,000-34,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,250 29,100-34,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 800 28,600-33,600
Amravati 400 28,700-33,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 28,200-33,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 650
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 610
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 647 647
Soyoil Solvent 607 607
Cottonseed refined 636 636
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 648 648
Soyoil Solvent 608 608
Cottonseed refined oil 636 636
Cottonseed solvent oil 616 616
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 658 658
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
657 657
JALNA
Soyoil refined
658 658
NANDED
Soyoil refined 656 656
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657,
Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 660, Parbhani - 661,
Koosnoor - 658, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 659.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300
Akola -28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,100,
Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *