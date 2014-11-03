Nagpur, Nov 3 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move because notable hike in Malaysian palm oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,600 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-34,150 29,000-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,250 29,100-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 800 28,600-33,600 Amravati 400 28,700-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 28,200-33,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 650 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 610 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 647 Soyoil Solvent 607 607 Cottonseed refined 636 636 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 648 648 Soyoil Solvent 608 608 Cottonseed refined oil 636 636 Cottonseed solvent oil 616 616 DHULIA Soyoil refined 658 658 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 657 657 JALNA Soyoil refined 658 658 NANDED Soyoil refined 656 656 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 660, Parbhani - 661, Koosnoor - 658, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 659. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola -28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.5 degree Celsius (59.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *