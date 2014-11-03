Nagpur, Nov 1 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) today showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid increased supply from producing regions. Downward trend in overseas prices, further fall in soyabean oil and good arrival in also Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pulled down prices. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,700 29,600-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 39,100-33,800 29,700-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 28,600-33,000 Amravati 300 28,100-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 27,800-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 651 657 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 611 618 Cottonseed refined 635 640 Cottonseed solvent 615 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 647 653 Soyoil Solvent 607 612 Cottonseed refined 636 640 Cottonseed solvent 615 619 AKOLA Soyoil refined 648 653 Soyoil Solvent 608 614 Cottonseed refined oil 636 641 Cottonseed solvent oil 616 6220 DHULIA Soyoil refined 658 661 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 657 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 658 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 656 661 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 660, Parbhani - 661, Koosnoor - 658, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 659. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 27,300-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300 Akola -28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,100, Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *