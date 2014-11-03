Nagpur, Nov 1 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated
in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by
stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment
turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX
in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut
KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from local traders amid weak supply
from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) today
showed weak tendency here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid
increased supply from producing regions. Downward trend in overseas prices, further
fall in soyabean oil and good arrival in also Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
pulled down prices.
About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,400 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,700 29,600-34,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 39,100-33,800 29,700-34,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 700 28,600-33,000
Amravati 300 28,100-32,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 27,800-32,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 651 657
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 611 618
Cottonseed refined 635 640
Cottonseed solvent 615 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 647 653
Soyoil Solvent 607 612
Cottonseed refined 636 640
Cottonseed solvent 615 619
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 648 653
Soyoil Solvent 608 614
Cottonseed refined oil 636 641
Cottonseed solvent oil 616 6220
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 658 661
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
657 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
658 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 656 661
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657,
Baramati - 659, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 660, Parbhani - 661,
Koosnoor - 658, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 659.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 27,300-27,900
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,300
Akola -28,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,900, Hingoli - 29,100,
Jalna - 28,900, Koosnoor - 29,200, Latur - 29,000, Nanded - 29,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 29,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.1 degree Celsius (62.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
