Nagpur, Nov 5 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and repeated enquires from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,900 28,000-34,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-35,100 28,100-34,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 900 28,300-33,500 Amravati 500 28,000-33,100 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 27,500-33,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 650 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 610 Cottonseed refined 635 635 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 642 647 Soyoil Solvent 602 607 Cottonseed refined 636 636 Cottonseed solvent 615 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 642 648 Soyoil Solvent 602 608 Cottonseed refined oil 636 636 Cottonseed solvent oil 616 616 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 657 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 654 659 JALNA Soyoil refined 653 655 NANDED Soyoil refined 652 655 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654, Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 658, Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 658, Supa - 660, Sangli - 658. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300 Akola -29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *