Nagpur, Nov 5 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition on Malaysian palm oil and American
soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply
from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and
repeated enquires from South-based plants also boosted prices.
About 5,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content
soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,800 per tonne here,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,900 28,000-34,200 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-35,100 28,100-34,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 900 28,300-33,500
Amravati 500 28,000-33,100
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 27,500-33,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a.,
Washim - 34,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 646 650
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 606 610
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450
Sunflower oil refined 700 700
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 642 647
Soyoil Solvent 602 607
Cottonseed refined 636 636
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 642 648
Soyoil Solvent 602 608
Cottonseed refined oil 636 636
Cottonseed solvent oil 616 616
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 654 657
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
654 659
JALNA
Soyoil refined
653 655
NANDED
Soyoil refined 652 655
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 654,
Baramati - 655, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 656, Parbhani - 658,
Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 658, Supa - 660, Sangli - 658.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300
Akola -29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100,
Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.4 degree Celsius (61.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *