Nagpur, Nov 7 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also pushed down prices. About 6,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,900 28,500-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-34,000 28,600-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 700 28,000-33,500 Amravati 400 27,800-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 400 27,800-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - n.a., Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,800-2,211 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 640 647 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 606 Cottonseed refined 630 635 Cottonseed solvent 611 615 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 890 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,450 1,450 Sunflower oil refined 700 700 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,730 2,730 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 639 644 Soyoil Solvent 600 607 Cottonseed refined 631 636 Cottonseed solvent 610 615 AKOLA Soyoil refined 638 645 Soyoil Solvent 600 608 Cottonseed refined oil 630 636 Cottonseed solvent oil 610 616 DHULIA Soyoil refined 648 653 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 650 654 JALNA Soyoil refined 647 653 NANDED Soyoil refined 649 650 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 648, Baramati - 648, Chalisgaon - 650, Pachora - 650, Parbhani - 653, Koosnoor - 651, Solapur - 650, Supa - 649, Sangli - 652. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,300 Akola -29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,900, Hingoli - 30,100, Jalna - 29,900, Koosnoor - 30,200, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *