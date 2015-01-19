Nagpur, Jan 19 Groundnut oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid weak supply from producing regions.
Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices and reported festival season demand from
local traders also boosted prices. Sharp rise in groundnut producing regions also activated
stockists here, sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed
up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from
producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,300 28,000-33,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,400 28,100-324,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,000-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,700-33,800
Amravati 100 27,500-34,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,300-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000,
Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 200 1,500-2,100 1,900-2,100
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 671
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 950 930
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 666 666
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 665 665
Cottonseed refined oil 698 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
719 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined
721 721
NANDED
Soyoil refined 720 720
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 720,
Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 722.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700
Akola -28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,000,
Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 29,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
08.5 degree Celsius (43.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
