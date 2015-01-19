Nagpur, Jan 19 Groundnut oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices and reported festival season demand from local traders also boosted prices. Sharp rise in groundnut producing regions also activated stockists here, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,900 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,300 28,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,400 28,100-324,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,700-33,800 Amravati 100 27,500-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,300-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000, Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 200 1,500-2,100 1,900-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 671 671 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 930 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 666 666 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 665 665 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 719 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 720 720 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 722, Parbhani - 720, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 721, Supa - 722, Sangli - 722. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola -28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 29,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.7 degree Celsius (80.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.5 degree Celsius (43.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *