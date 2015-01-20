Nagpur, Jan 20 G Upward trend in groundnut oil prices on second day today in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on good demand from local traders amid weak arrival producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marthwada. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil prices and reported demand from stockists looking towards poor crop position in this season also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today quoted static in thin trading activity because of downward trend on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Malaysian palm oil. * Traders expect upward trend in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing belts. Further rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and repeated enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. About 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,100 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-34,200 28,000-34,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-34,300 28,100-34,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,900-33,700 Amravati 100 27,700-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,500-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,500, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000, Washim - 34,750, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,900-2,090 1,500-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 666 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 950 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,570 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 716, Supa - 717, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,000-28,500 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,700 Akola -28,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,600, Hingoli - 29,000, Jalna - 29,200, Koosnoor - 29,100, Latur - 29,300, Nanded - 29,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 08.6 degree Celsius (47.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)