Nagpur, Jan 21 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in producing regions like
Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled
steady in thin trading activity and no trader was in mood for any commitment
because downward trend in international edible oil prices.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid release
of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed
up again on increased seasonal buying support from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
About 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,200
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-34,300 28,000-34,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-34,400 28,100-34,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 28,200-33,900
Amravati 100 27,700-34,200
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1200 27,500-34,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,900-2,090 1,500-2,100
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 706
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 666
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 950
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,570
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 701 701
Soyoil Solvent 661 661
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 701 701
Soyoil Solvent 661 661
Cottonseed refined oil 698 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 715 715
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
714 714
JALNA
Soyoil refined
716 716
NANDED
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716,
Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 715,
Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 716, Supa - 717, Sangli - 718.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,000 28,000-28,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200
Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 28 and 13 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)