Nagpur, Jan 21 Barring a rise in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed groundnut oil prices up. Strong rally in producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity and no trader was in mood for any commitment because downward trend in international edible oil prices. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased seasonal buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, healthy hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also pushed up prices. About 1,500 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-34,300 28,000-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-34,400 28,100-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,200-33,900 Amravati 100 27,700-34,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1200 27,500-34,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,900-2,090 1,500-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 666 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 950 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,570 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 701 701 Soyoil Solvent 661 661 Cottonseed refined oil 698 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 678 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 715 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 716 716 NANDED Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 715, Koosnoor - 713, Solapur - 716, Supa - 717, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,000 28,000-28,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)