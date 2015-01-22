Nagpur, Jan 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
edible oil prices and short supply from local crushing plants also affected prices, according to
sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality
arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition in
overseas soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices.
About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-34,200 28,000-34,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-34,300 28,100-34,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 28,000-33,900
Amravati 100 27,600-34,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,800-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,900-2,090 1,500-2,100
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 702
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 661
Cottonseed refined 695 700
Cottonseed solvent 675 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 699
Soyoil Solvent 651 658
Cottonseed refined 690 695
Cottonseed solvent 670 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 691 697
Soyoil Solvent 651 659
Cottonseed refined oil 692 698
Cottonseed solvent oil 672 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 705 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
704 710
JALNA
Soyoil refined
706 710
NANDED
Soyoil refined 703 710
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706,
Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 704, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 705,
Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 706, Supa - 707, Sangli - 708.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,000 27,600-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200
Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
11.4 degree Celsius (52.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *