Nagpur, Jan 22 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices and short supply from local crushing plants also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here on poor buying support from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition in overseas soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices. About 2,000 bags reported for auction here because of heavy rains yesterday evening. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-34,200 28,000-34,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-34,300 28,100-34,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 28,000-33,900 Amravati 100 27,600-34,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,800-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,700, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,900-2,090 1,500-2,100 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 694 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 661 Cottonseed refined 695 700 Cottonseed solvent 675 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 699 Soyoil Solvent 651 658 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 691 697 Soyoil Solvent 651 659 Cottonseed refined oil 692 698 Cottonseed solvent oil 672 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 705 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 704 710 JALNA Soyoil refined 706 710 NANDED Soyoil refined 703 710 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 706, Baramati - 707, Chalisgaon - 704, Pachora - 708, Parbhani - 705, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 706, Supa - 707, Sangli - 708. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,600-28,000 27,600-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,700, Koosnoor - 28,600, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.4 degree Celsius (52.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *