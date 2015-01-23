Nagpur, Jan 23 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected prices here, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 695 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 654 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 684 689 Soyoil Solvent 644 648 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 674 AKOLA Soyoil refined 685 691 Soyoil Solvent 644 650 Cottonseed refined oil 690 693 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 700 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 701 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 702 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 701, Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 700, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 701, Supa - 702, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,600-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,5400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.3 degree Celsius (61.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)