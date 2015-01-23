Nagpur, Jan 23 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists
amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned
bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected prices here,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today quoted static in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported down here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample
release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 689 695
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 650 654
Cottonseed refined 690 695
Cottonseed solvent 670 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 750 750
Linseed oil 810 810
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 684 689
Soyoil Solvent 644 648
Cottonseed refined 690 695
Cottonseed solvent 670 674
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 685 691
Soyoil Solvent 644 650
Cottonseed refined oil 690 693
Cottonseed solvent oil 670 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 700 703
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
699 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined
701 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 697 702
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 701,
Baramati - 702, Chalisgaon - 699, Pachora - 703, Parbhani - 700,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 701, Supa - 702, Sangli - 702.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,600-28,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200
Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,5400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.3 degree Celsius (61.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)