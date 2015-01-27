Nagpur, Jan 27 Barring a sharp fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Malaysian palm oil and weak trend in American soya digam prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today quoted nearly steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in international soymeal prices. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 672 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 632 641 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 649 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 750 750 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 671 671 Soyoil Solvent 631 635 Cottonseed refined 665 669 Cottonseed solvent 644 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 678 Soyoil Solvent 632 637 Cottonseed refined oil 664 669 Cottonseed solvent oil 644 648 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 782 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 678 681 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 677 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 680, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 679, Koosnoor - 677, Solapur - 681, Supa - 682, Sangli - 682. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,500-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.5 degree Celsius (56.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)