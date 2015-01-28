Nagpur, Jan 28 The slide in soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. Further fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,400-33,000 28,500-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,500-33,100 28,600-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,000-33,200 Amravati 100 27,600-33,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-33,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,600, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Washim - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,090 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 672 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 632 639 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,270 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 676 Soyoil Solvent 634 636 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 677 Soyoil Solvent 636 639 Cottonseed refined oil 670 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 658 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 677 681 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 683 NANDED Soyoil refined 679 683 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 679, Koosnoor - 677, Solapur - 681, Supa - 682, Sangli - 684. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,500-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.1 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *