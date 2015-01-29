Nagpur, Jan 29 Barring a sharp fall in rapeseed and linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled these oil prices down. Reports about good crop position in producing regions also pulled down prices, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting wait and watch move because of easy condition in international edible oil prices. * Traders expect nearly steady condition in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down here on lack of demand from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased supply from producing regions also affected prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-32,800 28,500-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-32,900 28,600-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 27,900-33,000 Amravati 100 27,600-32,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,400-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,600, Malkapur - 33,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,700, Washim - 33,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,090 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 672 672 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 632 632 Cottonseed refined 665 665 Cottonseed solvent 645 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,230 1,260 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 674 674 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 670 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 650 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 677 677 JALNA Soyoil refined 680 680 NANDED Soyoil refined 679 679 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 680, Parbhani - 679, Koosnoor - 677, Solapur - 681, Supa - 682, Sangli - 684. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,500-27,900 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.7 degree Celsius (56.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *