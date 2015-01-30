Nagpur, Jan 30 Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists. Downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) recovered strongly on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-33,400 27,000-32,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-33,500 27,100-32,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,500-33,100 Amravati 100 27,500-32,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,000-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,000, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,100, Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,090 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 672 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 632 Cottonseed refined 660 665 Cottonseed solvent 640 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 760 760 Linseed oil 790 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 667 674 Soyoil Solvent 627 632 Cottonseed refined 665 670 Cottonseed solvent 645 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 670 Soyoil Solvent 626 630 Cottonseed refined oil 665 670 Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 680 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 677 JALNA Soyoil refined 676 680 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 679 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 675, Solapur - 675, Supa - 675, Sangli - 678. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,700-28,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *