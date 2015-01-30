Nagpur, Jan 30 Soyabean, cottonseed and linseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil and American soya
digam reported down. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and downward trend in
Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, castor, rapeseed and coconut
KP oil today ruled steady in lacklustre trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid release of stock
from stockists. Downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
recovered strongly on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak
supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,800
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-33,400 27,000-32,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-33,500 27,100-32,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,500-33,100
Amravati 100 27,500-32,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,000-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,000, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,100,
Washim - 33,800, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,900-2,090
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 672
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 632
Cottonseed refined 660 665
Cottonseed solvent 640 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 760 760
Linseed oil 790 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,230
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 667 674
Soyoil Solvent 627 632
Cottonseed refined 665 670
Cottonseed solvent 645 650
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 667 670
Soyoil Solvent 626 630
Cottonseed refined oil 665 670
Cottonseed solvent oil 645 650
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 675 680
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
674 677
JALNA
Soyoil refined
676 680
NANDED
Soyoil refined 676 679
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678,
Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 675,
Koosnoor - 675, Solapur - 675, Supa - 675, Sangli - 678.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-27,900 27,700-28,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200
Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500,
Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.5 degree Celsius (83.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 27 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *