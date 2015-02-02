Nagpur, Feb 2 In range-bound trade, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed and rapeseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in producing regions. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity because of closure of international oil market. * Traders further fall in linseed and rapeseed oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in thin trading activity here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil, poor trading activity in soymeal in last five sessions, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down prices here. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 25,800 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,900 28,300-33,200 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,000 28,400-33,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,500-32,500 Amravati 150 27,500-32,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,700-32,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 50 7,500-7,800 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,560-2,020 1,900-2,090 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 630 Cottonseed refined 650 660 Cottonseed solvent 630 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 760 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 627 627 Cottonseed refined 650 660 Cottonseed solvent 630 635 AKOLA Soyoil refined 667 667 Soyoil Solvent 626 626 Cottonseed refined oil 655 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 676 676 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 675, Solapur - 675, Supa - 675, Sangli - 678. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 27,500-28,000 27,500-28,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 28,200 Akola -27,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 28,100, Hingoli - 28,500, Jalna - 28,600, Koosnoor - 28,500, Latur - 28,800, Nanded - 28,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 28,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 28,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 09.6 degree Celsius (49.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)