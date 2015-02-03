Nagpur, Feb 3 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today
generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate
stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in weak trading activity
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders
amid restricted supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal
prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight
supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in soymmeal, fresh rise on NCDEX, weak
arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South-based plants also
helped to push up prices.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,750-33,000 28,400-33,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,850-33,100 28,500-33,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 27,900-32,500
Amravati 150 27,500-32,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,400-32,600
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 150 1,560-1,970 1,560-2,020
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 672
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 632
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 664 667
Soyoil Solvent 624 627
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 668
Soyoil Solvent 622 626
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 675 677
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
674 675
JALNA
Soyoil refined
676 678
NANDED
Soyoil refined 676 677
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678,
Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 675,
Koosnoor - 675, Solapur - 675, Supa - 675, Sangli - 678.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-29,000 27,500-28,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,500,
Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
