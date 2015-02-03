Nagpur, Feb 3 Barring a fall in soyabean oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled soyabean oil prices down. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in weak trading activity * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from South-based traders amid restricted supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in soymmeal, fresh rise on NCDEX, weak arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,750-33,000 28,400-33,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,850-33,100 28,500-33,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 27,900-32,500 Amravati 150 27,500-32,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-32,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 150 1,560-1,970 1,560-2,020 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 672 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 632 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,500 2,500 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 667 Soyoil Solvent 624 627 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 668 Soyoil Solvent 622 626 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 677 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 675 JALNA Soyoil refined 676 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 677 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 675, Solapur - 675, Supa - 675, Sangli - 678. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,200-29,000 27,500-28,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,500, Jalna - 29,600, Koosnoor - 29,500, Latur - 29,800, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * *