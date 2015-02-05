Nagpur, Feb 5 Barring a fall in soyabean oil major edible oils today ruled flat at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on lack of demand demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in American soya digam prices. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices, release of stock from stockist and reports about good soyabean crop position in this season also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut kP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Price today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, reported demand from South-based plants and healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,800-33,700 28,500-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,900-33,800 28,600-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,100-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,400-33,100 Amravati 100 27,900-32,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-33,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,7500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-1,970 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 670 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 631 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,480 2,480 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 663 665 Soyoil Solvent 622 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 666 Soyoil Solvent 622 625 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 677 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 673 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 673 676 NANDED Soyoil refined 674 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676, Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 673, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 672, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,900-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (57.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *