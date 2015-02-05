Nagpur, Feb 5 Barring a fall in soyabean oil major edible oils today ruled flat
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on lack of demand demand at prevailing
levels, amid weak trends in American soya digam prices. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean oil prices, release of stock from stockist and reports about good soyabean crop
position in this season also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut kP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Price today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed
firm tendency on increased demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from
producing belts. Upward trend on NCDEX, reported demand from South-based plants and
healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted prices.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,800-33,700 28,500-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,900-33,800 28,600-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,100-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 28,400-33,100
Amravati 100 27,900-32,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,400-33,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,7500,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-1,970
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 670
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 631
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,480 2,480
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 663 665
Soyoil Solvent 622 624
Cottonseed refined 650 650
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 666
Soyoil Solvent 622 625
Cottonseed refined oil 655 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 675 677
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
673 674
JALNA
Soyoil refined
673 676
NANDED
Soyoil refined 674 676
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 676,
Baramati - 675, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 674, Parbhani - 673,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 672, Supa - 674, Sangli - 676.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,900-29,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900,
Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.3 degree Celsius (57.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 89 per cent, lowest - 57 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *