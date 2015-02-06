Nagpur, Feb 6 Coconut KP oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in producing regions. Reports about good production in this season, sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh coconut oil prices and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, Linseed, rapeseed and castor oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oils. * Traders expect further fall in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down here on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and increased arrival from producing regions also pushed down prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,700 28,600-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,800 28,700-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 35,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,200-33,100 Amravati 100 27,700-32,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,800, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-1,970 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 668 668 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 628 628 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,440 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,480 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 664 Soyoil Solvent 624 624 Cottonseed refined 650 650 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 663 Soyoil Solvent 622 622 Cottonseed refined oil 655 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 635 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 675 675 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 674 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 676 676 NANDED Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 677, Chalisgaon - 689, Pachora - 676, Parbhani - 675, Koosnoor - 675, Solapur - 675, Supa - 675, Sangli - 678. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,900-29,500 28,200-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (55.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *