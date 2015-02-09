Nagpur, Feb 9 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid
weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak.
Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also
affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non-edible section, rapeseed and castor oils too reported down in absence of
buyers amid release of stock from stockists looking towards good production of
linseed & castor seed in this season.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP
oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here because of increased overseas oil
arrival.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on
NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected this oilseed
here.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,400
per tonne here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,500-33,000 27,800-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,600-33,100 27,900-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 35,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 28,000-33,300
Amravati 100 27,700-33,000
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,300-33,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-1,970
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 664 668
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 624 627
Cottonseed refined 645 650
Cottonseed solvent 625 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,440
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 663 666
Soyoil Solvent 623 624
Cottonseed refined 645 650
Cottonseed solvent 624 630
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 663 665
Soyoil Solvent 622 624
Cottonseed refined oil 650 654
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 632
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 670 673
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
670 674
JALNA
Soyoil refined
672 675
NANDED
Soyoil refined 671 675
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674,
Baramati - 674, Chalisgaon - 675, Pachora - 672, Parbhani - 671,
Koosnoor - 671, Solapur - 672, Supa - 675, Sangli - 675.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900,
Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 17
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
