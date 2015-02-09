Nagpur, Feb 9 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices dipped up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today on considerable fall in demand at prevailing levels, amid weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned weak as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non-edible section, rapeseed and castor oils too reported down in absence of buyers amid release of stock from stockists looking towards good production of linseed & castor seed in this season. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here because of increased overseas oil arrival. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected this oilseed here. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,400 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,500-33,000 27,800-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,600-33,100 27,900-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 35,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 28,000-33,300 Amravati 100 27,700-33,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,300-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,560-1,970 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 664 668 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 624 627 Cottonseed refined 645 650 Cottonseed solvent 625 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,440 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 663 666 Soyoil Solvent 623 624 Cottonseed refined 645 650 Cottonseed solvent 624 630 AKOLA Soyoil refined 663 665 Soyoil Solvent 622 624 Cottonseed refined oil 650 654 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 632 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 673 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 670 674 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 675 NANDED Soyoil refined 671 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 674, Baramati - 674, Chalisgaon - 675, Pachora - 672, Parbhani - 671, Koosnoor - 671, Solapur - 672, Supa - 675, Sangli - 675. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.0 degree Celsius (87.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 16.9 degree Celsius (62.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *