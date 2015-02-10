Nagpur, Feb 10 The slide in select edible oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil here SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here on poor demand from local traders in limited deals. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid restricted supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,400 27,700-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,500 27,800-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 35,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 28,000-33,300 Amravati 100 28,200-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-33,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,600-1,990 1,560-1,970 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 664 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 624 Cottonseed refined 640 644 Cottonseed solvent 620 626 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,430 1,430 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 663 Soyoil Solvent 620 624 Cottonseed refined 640 644 Cottonseed solvent 620 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 665 Soyoil Solvent 621 624 Cottonseed refined oil 645 651 Cottonseed solvent oil 625 629 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 671 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 670 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 672 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 673 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 672, Supa - 672, Sangli - 673. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,100-29,700 29,100-29,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (59.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *