Nagpur, Feb 11 Barring a sharp fall in castor oil in non edible section, major
edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in
the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers
against adequate stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Easy condition in castor producing
regions also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in
mood for any commitment because of heavy rains yesterday evening here and downward
trend in overseas edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid increased supply
from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content
arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers soyabean oil and downward trend on NCDEX
also pulled down prices.
High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700
per tonne here. Heavy rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,500-33,000 27,700-33,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,600-33,100 27,800-33,400 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 35,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,400-32,800
Amravati 100 28,000-33,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,400-32,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500,
Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,990
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 661
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,430
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil Solvent 620 620
Cottonseed refined 640 640
Cottonseed solvent 620 620
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 661
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
668 668
JALNA
Soyoil refined
669 669
NANDED
Soyoil refined 668 668
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671,
Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 672, Supa - 672, Sangli - 673.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,100-29,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700
Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900,
Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 5.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *