Nagpur, Feb 11 Barring a sharp fall in castor oil in non edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled castor oil prices down. Easy condition in castor producing regions also affected sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of heavy rains yesterday evening here and downward trend in overseas edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today showed weak tendency here in absence of buyers amid increased supply from local crushing plants. Fresh fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers soyabean oil and downward trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,700 per tonne here. Heavy rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,500-33,000 27,700-33,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,600-33,100 27,800-33,400 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 35,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,400-32,800 Amravati 100 28,000-33,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 33,600, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Washim - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,990 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 661 661 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,430 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 661 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 669 NANDED Soyoil refined 668 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671, Baramati - 671, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 672, Supa - 672, Sangli - 673. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,000-29,500 29,100-29,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,700 Akola -29,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,600, Hingoli - 29,900, Jalna - 30,000, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,200, Nanded - 30,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *