Nagpur, Feb 12 The slide in castor oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for fourth day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing belts. Sentiment turned bearish because of bumper crop reports which activated stockists. Notable fall in Madhya Pradesh castor oil also affected this non-edible oil, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean oil today reported a marginal fall here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall in overseas edible oil and downward trend on NCDEX also pulled down prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in castor oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on lack of demand from local traders amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. Continuous fall in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continue to report down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants. Sharp fall in soymeal, weak condition in soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected sentiment. High moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,500 per tonne here. Heavy rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-32,500 28,000-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-32,600 28,100-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 35,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,400-32,200 Amravati 100 28,000-32,000 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,400-32,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000, Washim - 33,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 30 3,800-4,000 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya 50 7,700-7,800 7,500-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,600-1,990 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 659 661 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 621 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,400 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 658 660 Soyoil Solvent 617 620 Cottonseed refined 640 640 Cottonseed solvent 620 620 AKOLA Soyoil refined 658 661 Soyoil Solvent 618 621 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 665 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 665 668 JALNA Soyoil refined 667 669 NANDED Soyoil refined 666 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 669, Baramati - 668, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 667, Parbhani - 666, Koosnoor - 668, Solapur - 670, Supa - 670, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,000-29,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.4 degree Celsius (59.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *