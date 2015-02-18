Nagpur, Feb 18 In range bound trader, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firing trend in producing regions. Buying activity reported high as because of thin supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh oil in non-edible section also boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as Malaysian palm oil reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static in thin trading activity. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,000 28,000-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,100 28,100-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,500-33,800 Amravati 100 28,000-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,200-33,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,600, Malkapur - 33,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,750, Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan 100 1,450-1,930 1,430-1,915 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 780 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 666 666 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 669 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671, Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 669, Supa - 670, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius (97.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.5 degree Celsius (56.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *