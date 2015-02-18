Nagpur, Feb 18 In range bound trader, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil oil prices
geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers
amid a firing trend in producing regions. Buying activity reported high as because of thin
supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh oil in non-edible section also
boosted sentiment, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as Malaysian palm oil
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static in thin trading activity. Easy condition in overseas
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on good seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival
from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,000 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,000 28,000-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,100 28,100-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,500-33,800
Amravati 100 28,000-33,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,200-33,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,600, Malkapur - 33,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,750,
Washim - 33,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan 100 1,450-1,930 1,430-1,915
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 780 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,160
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,340
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil Solvent 620 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
666 666
JALNA
Soyoil refined
669 669
NANDED
Soyoil refined 670 670
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671,
Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 669, Supa - 670, Sangli - 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.5 degree Celsius (97.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.5 degree Celsius (56.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 14 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *