Nagpur, Feb 19 Barring a rise in linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Strong rally in linseed producing region also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on renewed demand from South-based traders. Fresh hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable hike in soymeal, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,100-34,000 28,200-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,200-34,100 28,300-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,900-33,800 Amravati 100 28,500-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,300-33,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,100, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200, Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 790 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 621 621 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 666 666 JALNA Soyoil refined 669 669 NANDED Soyoil refined 670 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671, Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 669, Supa - 670, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,100 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *