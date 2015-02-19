Nagpur, Feb 19 Barring a rise in linseed oil in non-edible section, major edible
oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the
absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers
against inadequate stocks mainly pushed linseed oil prices up. Strong rally in linseed producing
region also boosted sentiment, sources said Thursday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils as no trader was in mood
for any commitment because of downward trend in overseas edible oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported strong here on renewed demand from South-based traders. Fresh
hike in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed
up again on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply
from producing regions. Notable hike in soymeal, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also boosted prices.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,300 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,000 28,200-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,200-34,100 28,300-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,900-33,800
Amravati 100 28,500-33,500
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,300-33,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,100, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200,
Washim - 34,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 790 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil Solvent 620 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 621 621
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
666 666
JALNA
Soyoil refined
669 669
NANDED
Soyoil refined 670 670
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 671,
Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 668, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668,
Koosnoor - 670, Solapur - 669, Supa - 670, Sangli - 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,100 28,500-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.2 degree Celsius (95.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 16 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
* * * *