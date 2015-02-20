Nagpur, Feb 20 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of a marginal rise on NCDEX. Good hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha affected trading activity, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 661 658 Soyoil Solvent 622 620 Cottonseed refined 630 630 Cottonseed solvent 610 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 661 659 Soyoil Solvent 623 621 Cottonseed refined oil 635 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 669 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 668 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 670 666 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 670 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673, Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 671, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,100 28,800-29,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported in soyabean and foodgrain items till 1.45 pm because of heavy rains.