Nagpur, Feb 20 Soyabean oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid weak supply from producing regions.
Buying activity in edible oils picked up because of a marginal rise on NCDEX. Good hike in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices.
Heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha affected trading activity, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 662 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,360 1,360
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 661 658
Soyoil Solvent 622 620
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 661 659
Soyoil Solvent 623 621
Cottonseed refined oil 635 635
Cottonseed solvent oil 615 615
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 669 667
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
668 665
JALNA
Soyoil refined
670 666
NANDED
Soyoil refined 672 670
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 673,
Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 669, Parbhani - 668,
Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 671, Supa - 671, Sangli - 672.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Friday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,800-29,100 28,800-29,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
17.2 degree Celsius (63.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and minimum temperature
would be around and 34 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Nagpur APMC is officially open today but no auction reported in soyabean and foodgrain
items till 1.45 pm because of heavy rains.