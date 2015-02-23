Nagpur, Feb 23 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices nosedived at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after American soya digam reported downward trend. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil because of profit- taking selling by stockists here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong here on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak arrival from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,600 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,900-34,250 28,500-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,000-34,350 29,000-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,700-34,200 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 28,700-34,100 Amravati 100 28,500-33,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,500-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 651 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 611 620 Cottonseed refined 620 630 Cottonseed solvent 600 610 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 645 655 Soyoil Solvent 605 612 Cottonseed refined 620 630 Cottonseed solvent 600 610 AKOLA Soyoil refined 647 654 Soyoil Solvent 607 616 Cottonseed refined oil 625 635 Cottonseed solvent oil 605 615 DHULIA Soyoil refined 658 667 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 660 666 JALNA Soyoil refined 661 669 NANDED Soyoil refined 659 666 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 661, Baramati - 660, Chalisgaon - 658, Pachora - 659, Parbhani - 658, Koosnoor - 660, Solapur - 659, Supa - 660, Sangli - 660. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,800-29,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.0 degree Celsius (96.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.6 degree Celsius (58.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 37 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *