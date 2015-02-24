Nagpur, Feb 24 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices here. High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-33,250 28,500-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,350 28,600-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,700 33,300-33,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 150 28,700-34,100 Amravati 100 28,500-33,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,500-34,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200, Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 651 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 612 Cottonseed refined 610 620 Cottonseed solvent 590 600 Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600 Sunflower oil refined 770 770 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 644 650 Soyoil Solvent 603 609 Cottonseed refined 610 620 Cottonseed solvent 590 600 AKOLA Soyoil refined 645 651 Soyoil Solvent 604 608 Cottonseed refined oil 615 620 Cottonseed solvent oil 595 600 DHULIA Soyoil refined 654 657 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 656 660 JALNA Soyoil refined 656 662 NANDED Soyoil refined 655 660 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657, Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 655, Parbhani - 654, Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 655, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,700-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400, Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * * *