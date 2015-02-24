Nagpur, Feb 24 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists
amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned
bearish as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported down. Fresh fall on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor
and coconut KP oil today ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock
in ready position.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved
down on lack of demand from local crushing plants. Continuous fall in soyabean oil,
no takers to soymeal, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and release
of stock from stockists also pushed down prices here.
High moisture content soyabean was available at Rs 27,200 per tonne, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-33,250 28,500-33,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,350 28,600-33,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,300-33,700 33,300-33,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 150 28,700-34,100
Amravati 100 28,500-33,800
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,500-34,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,000, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200,
Washim - 34,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices
(in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 3,800-4,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 7,700-7,800
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,450-1,930
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 647 651
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 607 612
Cottonseed refined 610 620
Cottonseed solvent 590 600
Groundnut oil (loose) 970 970
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,600 1,600
Sunflower oil refined 770 770
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,370 1,370
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,450 2,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 644 650
Soyoil Solvent 603 609
Cottonseed refined 610 620
Cottonseed solvent 590 600
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 645 651
Soyoil Solvent 604 608
Cottonseed refined oil 615 620
Cottonseed solvent oil 595 600
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 654 657
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined
656 660
JALNA
Soyoil refined
656 662
NANDED
Soyoil refined 655 660
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 657,
Baramati - 656, Chalisgaon - 654, Pachora - 655, Parbhani - 654,
Koosnoor - 656, Solapur - 655, Supa - 656, Sangli - 657.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,700-29,000 28,700-29,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,200
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,100, Hingoli - 29,400,
Jalna - 29,500, Koosnoor - 29,400, Latur - 29,700, Nanded - 29,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 29,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 36.1 degree Celsius (97.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
14.9 degree Celsius (58.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
